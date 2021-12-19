Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.94. Sasol shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 11,171 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

