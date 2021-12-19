Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $353.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

