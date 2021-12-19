Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

