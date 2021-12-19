Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $187.88 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.