Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $201.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.