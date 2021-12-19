Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

