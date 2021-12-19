Scotiabank Analysts Give Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.64. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,095.24. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

