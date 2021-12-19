SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $71.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,634 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after purchasing an additional 212,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

