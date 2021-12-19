Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan Sells 20,000 Shares

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

