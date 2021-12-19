Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,415,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $763.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 3.54. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

