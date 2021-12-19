ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 104.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

