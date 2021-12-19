ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 20%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) were up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 124,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 208,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$132.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

