Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shawcor stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.43. 370,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

