Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 74.43 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.05. The stock has a market cap of £345.74 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

