Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 840 ($11.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £425.67 million and a PE ratio of 168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 834.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 779.57. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($12.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

