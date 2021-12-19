Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Decreases By 35.8%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 238,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 101,233 shares in the last quarter.

