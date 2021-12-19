Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Decreases By 23.3%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGMH stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Get AGM Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.