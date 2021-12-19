Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Grows By 27.6%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

