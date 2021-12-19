Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Increases By 22.1%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,236,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 10,018,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,737,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CBWTF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.60. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBWTF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.