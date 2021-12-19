Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Increases By 22.1%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,236,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 10,018,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,737,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CBWTF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.60. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBWTF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

