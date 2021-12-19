Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Drops By 25.0%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About Barfresh Food Group
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.