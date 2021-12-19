Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Drops By 25.0%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

