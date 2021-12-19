Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Rises By 38.9%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.