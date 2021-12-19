Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expands By 37.2%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,870. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

