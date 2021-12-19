Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expands By 50.9%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

BRKR opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

