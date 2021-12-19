Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Expands By 40.3%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPIVF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

