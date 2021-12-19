Short Interest in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expands By 46.1%

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

