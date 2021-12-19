Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Expands By 30.5%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 617,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EENNF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

