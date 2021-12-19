Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Declines By 22.4%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
XCUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Exicure by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Exicure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
