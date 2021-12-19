Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Declines By 22.4%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XCUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Exicure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. Analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exicure by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Exicure by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Exicure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.