Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Declines By 26.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -5.96. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 116,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iBio by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in iBio by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

