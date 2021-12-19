Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Increases By 39.6%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 295,800 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 444,375 shares of company stock worth $1,468,163. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.