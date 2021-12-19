Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Declines By 38.3%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

IDCBY stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.