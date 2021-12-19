Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Increases By 41.3%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 15th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,746,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,568. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

