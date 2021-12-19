Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Expands By 31.1%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

