Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declines By 22.0%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. 483,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
