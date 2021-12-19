Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declines By 22.0%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. 483,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

