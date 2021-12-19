Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Increases By 42.6%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

PRXXF remained flat at $$16.00 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892. Paradox Interactive AB has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRXXF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

