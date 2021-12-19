Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Declines By 23.8%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,271,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,806,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in POSCO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,764. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

