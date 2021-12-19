Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Rises By 45.5%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

