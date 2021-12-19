Short Interest in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rises By 20.5%

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 962,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIWI by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,375,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,507 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,745. The stock has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QIWI will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

