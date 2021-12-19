Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Declines By 28.0%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.