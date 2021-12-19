Short Interest in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Drops By 26.1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,359.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.