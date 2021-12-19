Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Grows By 32.3%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 73,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,478. The company has a market cap of $415.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

