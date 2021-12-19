Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Grows By 25.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

