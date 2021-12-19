Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Declines By 30.1%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

