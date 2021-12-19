Short Interest in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Declines By 30.1%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $747.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.77.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
