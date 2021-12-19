Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rises By 25.1%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VWDRY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

