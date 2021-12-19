Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declines By 26.0%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.35. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.