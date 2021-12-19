Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Grows By 43.0%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 85.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

