Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

