Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.86 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.