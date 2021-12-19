Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,590 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 80,468 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

