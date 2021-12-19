Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.