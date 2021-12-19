Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.98 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.